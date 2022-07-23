Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CFCV opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

