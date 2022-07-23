Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 997 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

