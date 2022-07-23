Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Associated Banc Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.82. 2,438,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.