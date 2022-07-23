Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $338.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.68. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

