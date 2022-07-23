AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,016,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,552. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

