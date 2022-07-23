AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,016,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,552. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
