Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $19.34 on Exchanges

Aurox (URUS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.34 or 0.00084820 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $298,485.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

