Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$20.43 million for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th.

