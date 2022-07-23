Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Increased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,030 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Autodesk worth $245,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $123,224,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.95 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.