Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $23.64 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and approximately $484.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $23.64 or 0.00106094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00243240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007980 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,909,639 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

