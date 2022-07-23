Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at Stephens

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, COO Jeff Shaner acquired 9,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.