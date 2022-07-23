Avory & Company LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 49,614 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.8% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.