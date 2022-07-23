Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

AXTA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

