Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $65.53 on Friday. Azenta has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

