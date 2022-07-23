Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Azenta Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $65.53 on Friday. Azenta has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.