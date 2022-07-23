Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

BKR stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

