Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

