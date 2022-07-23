Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
BALL opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
