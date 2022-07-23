Bank of America Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $25.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

