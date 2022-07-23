Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.