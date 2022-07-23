Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Set at $61.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

