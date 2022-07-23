Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bank of Princeton Trading Up 1.3 %

BPRN stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley lowered Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bank of Princeton

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.