Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Bank of Princeton Trading Up 1.3 %
BPRN stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05.
Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 27.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Princeton
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley lowered Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.