BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

