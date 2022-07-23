Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €138.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.20 ($139.60) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($181.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($207.07) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($186.87) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($151.52) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($175.76) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €138.30 ($139.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.04. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($95.71) and a one year high of €116.37 ($117.55).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

