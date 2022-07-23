Barclays Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $24.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.