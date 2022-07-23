Barclays Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.