Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,571 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

