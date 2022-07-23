Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,675,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $798,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

