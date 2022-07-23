Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

