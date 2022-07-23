Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($85.86) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($87.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €77.10 ($77.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($101.43). The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

