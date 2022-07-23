Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$6.11 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.15.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $228,289.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

