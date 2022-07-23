BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,355 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 2.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $304,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $49.11 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

