Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $303,801.25

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $303,801.25 and $3,712.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003904 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00143676 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008298 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
