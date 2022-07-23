Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,789 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

