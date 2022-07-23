Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

