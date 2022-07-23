Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 552 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

