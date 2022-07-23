Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

