Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes $4.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

RYF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

