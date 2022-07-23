Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($52.53) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.61) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($56.57) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.74 ($54.28) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($62.49) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($72.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.05.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

