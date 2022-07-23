Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,375 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($78.90) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.