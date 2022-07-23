Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for essensys (LON:ESYS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

essensys Stock Up 2.2 %

essensys stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.79. The stock has a market cap of £44.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($3.71).

Insider Buying and Selling at essensys

In related news, insider Mark Furness bought 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £19,677.96 ($23,524.16).

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

