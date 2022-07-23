Berenberg Bank Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.65) to GBX 3,175 ($37.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,665.50 ($31.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The company has a market cap of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,265.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,508.21.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

