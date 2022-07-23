Berenberg Bank Trims Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price to GBX 1,100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,898.89.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

