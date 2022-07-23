BIDR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.88 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $15.88 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032614 BTC.

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

