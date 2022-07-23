BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,233. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

