BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,068,225.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

