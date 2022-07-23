Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Shares Up 0.4%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

