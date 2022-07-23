Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €42.00 ($42.42) and last traded at €42.00 ($42.42). 371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.50 ($42.93).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $840.89 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.36.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

