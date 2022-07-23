Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00037144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $100.97 million and $7.32 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

