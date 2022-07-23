BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Up 58.8% This Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $868.09 million and approximately $44,361.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007338 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004952 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

