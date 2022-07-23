Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.19. 116,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 154,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITQ. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

