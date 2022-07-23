BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

BJRI stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.