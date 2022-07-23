Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 55,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 234,049 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

