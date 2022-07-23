Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 55,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
